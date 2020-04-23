Healthcare
UK budget deficit comes in above target for 2019/2020

    LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's government went
slightly over its budget deficit target for the recently ended
2019/20 financial year which is likely to be dwarfed soon by a
surge in public borrowing to soften the economic hit of the
coronavirus shutdown.
    The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that
borrowing between April last year and March this year stood at
48.7 billion pounds, compared with the most recent estimate of
47.4 billion pounds by the country's budget forecasters.

    
