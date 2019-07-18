UK PM contenders' budget promises would strain finances - OBR

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spending and tax cut promises made by the two men seeking to be Britain’s next prime minister would put a strain on the public finances at a time when the risks of a full-blown recession are rising, the country’s budget watchdog said on Thursday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also said a no-deal Brexit could add 30 billion pounds ($37.4 billion) a year to public borrowing by the 2020/21 financial year. ($1 = 0.8016 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg )