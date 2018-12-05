UK's Hammond says to give next fiscal statement in late Feb or March

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that he intended to make his Spring fiscal statement at the tail end of February or in March.

“The Spring Statement will be some time between the end of the February recess and the end of March,” Hammond said at a hearing of parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Lawmakers in Britain’s lower house of parliament are due to return from their February break on Feb. 25 and Hammond added he did not expect to give his Spring statement before Feb. 26. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)