UK's Hammond to deliver Spring fiscal statement on March 11 -Sky

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will deliver his Spring fiscal statement on March 11, Sky News reported on Monday.

The date could be brought forward to Febuary to free up time for parliament to pass Brexit legislation ahead of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union on March 29, Sky said.

In December, Hammond said he intended to make the statement, which is an update on the economic outlook rather than a full budget, in either late February or in March and that he did not expect to give the statement before Feb. 26. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Robin Pomeroy)