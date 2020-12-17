UK's Sunak to unveil next annual budget on March 3

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak will present the country’s next annual budget on March 3, he announced on Thursday.

“The Budget will set out the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs and will be published alongside the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR),” the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Paul Sandle)