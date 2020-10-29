UK mortgage approvals jump to 13-year high

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British lenders approved the highest number of mortgages since September 2007 last month, unexpectedly extending a post-lockdown surge, but there was a record drop in unsecured lending to consumers, Bank of England data showed on Thursday.

Mortgage approvals for house purchase jumped to 91,454 in September from August’s 85,530, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a decline.

Net consumer lending fell by 622 million pounds ($811 million) on the month after a 285 million-pound increase in August, representing a 4.6% annual decline in lending, the biggest such drop since monthly records began in 1994. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)