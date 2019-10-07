UK consumer spending grows modestly in Sept - Barclaycard

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Consumer spending in Britain rose modestly in September as people spent money on entertainment and experiences rather than in shops, a survey showed on Monday.

Payment card company Barclaycard said consumer spending rose 1.6% year-on-year, following a 1.3% rise in August.

One in eight consumers were stockpiling Christmas food and drink in the run-up to Brexit, Barclaycard added.

The figures had been due for release on Tuesday but were released early by Barclaycard after similar figures from the British Retail Consortium were published ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)