Britain to hold annual budget on Nov. 22, finance minister says
September 12, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in a month

Britain to hold annual budget on Nov. 22, finance minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain will hold its annual budget on Nov. 22, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, setting the date of his first autumn budget since he decided to change the timing of the government’s flagship fiscal event.

Hammond said last year that he would ditch the traditional spring budget and move it to the autumn, which he said would bring Britain’s system in line with other major economies and align it more neatly with the tax year. He will give a fiscal update in spring instead.

“The budget will take place on 22nd November,” Hammond said to a committee of members of Britain’s House of Lords.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken

