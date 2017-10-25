UK economic growth "solid" in Q3, says finance minister

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain enjoyed solid economic growth during the three months to September and has continued its pattern since last year’s Brexit vote of outperforming economists’ expectations, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

Official figures released earlier in the day showed third-quarter growth of 0.4 percent, faster than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for growth to hold at 0.3 percent.

“It’s a solid performance by the UK economy in the third quarter and it’s outperformed market expectations as the UK economy has done overall since the referendum last year. What it shows is the underlying fundamental strength of this economy,” Hammond said in televised comments to British broadcasters. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)