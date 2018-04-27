UK's Hammond says weather hit Q1 growth, economy strong

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said unexpectedly weak economic growth data published earlier on Friday in part reflected the impact of exceptionally cold weather in March.

“But our economy is strong and we have made significant progress,” Hammond said in a statement.

Official data showed Britain’s economy grew at its weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2012, expanding by just 0.1 percent in the first three months of 2018. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Alistair Smout)