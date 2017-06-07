FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK annual house price growth hits 4-year low in May - Halifax
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 months ago

UK annual house price growth hits 4-year low in May - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth slid to a four-year low last month, underlining the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

House prices in May were 3.3 percent higher than a year ago, the weakest increase since May 2013 and compared with a 3.8 percent rise in April. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected to see an annual increase of 3.0 percent.

In May alone, house prices were 0.4 percent higher than in April, confounding forecasts for 0.1 percent drop.

Halifax said a weak supply of new homes and existing properties for sale, combined with low interest rates and high unemployment, should support house prices over the coming months. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.