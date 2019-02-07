Financials
February 7, 2019 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK house price growth cools again in January - Halifax

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth resumed its slowing trend in January after a short-lived pickup in December, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in the three months to January, after a 1.3 percent increase in the three months to December. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 1.5 percent.

In January alone, house prices fell 2.9 percent, a sharper drop than anyone forecast in the poll and more than reversing a 2.5 percent increase in December. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below