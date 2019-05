LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British house price growth cooled unexpectedly in May to its slowest rate in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices increased 0.6% in May compared with a year ago after rising by 0.9% in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 1.2% rise in May.

House prices in May fell 0.2% from April, Nationwide said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)