FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 29, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UK house price growth unexpectedly slows to 7-month low - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Annual house price growth in Britain cooled to a seven-month low in March, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday, adding to signs of fading momentum in the housing market.

House prices rose 2.1 percent in the year to March compared with 2.2 percent in February, weaker than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to growth of 2.6 percent.

Prices fell on the month by 0.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent drop in February - again undercutting all forecasts in the Reuters poll that had pointed to growth of 0.2 percent.

Nationwide said it expected house prices would be broadly flat over 2018, with a marginal gain of around 1 percent over the year as a whole. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.