UK house price inflation hits highest in almost six years: Nationwide

FILE PHOTO: A house door is seen in London, Britain January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday as the country’s housing market booms even while the broader economy struggles with coronavirus.

In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5%, Nationwide said.

Prices rose by 0.9% from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.5% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.3%.