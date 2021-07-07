UK house prices fall for first time since January - Halifax

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British house prices in June fell in monthly terms for the first time since January as the government prepared to scale back its tax break for home-buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

House prices were 0.5% lower than in May, Halifax said. In annual terms, prices stood 8.8% higher than in June 2020 after rising by the most in 14 years in May when they rose 9.6%.