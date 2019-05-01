UK house prices gather a bit more speed in April - Nationwide

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Growth in British house prices picked up slightly in April, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday, adding to other signs that a slowdown in the housing market ahead of Brexit might have bottomed out.

Prices rose by 0.9 percent in annual terms compared with a rise of 0.7 percent in March.

By comparison, house prices were rising by about 5 percent a year at the time of the Brexit referendum in 2016, according to Nationwide.

In monthly terms, prices rose by 0.4 percent after rising by 0.2 percent in March. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Andrew MacAskill)