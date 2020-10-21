UK house prices rise 2.5% on year in August

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British house prices in August were 2.5% higher than a year earlier, compared with a 2.1% annual rise in July, broadly in line with the rate of growth before the coronavirus pandemic struck, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said August’s data largely reflected sales agreed before July’s cut in stamp duty house purchase tax was announced. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)