UK house prices rise by most in 7 months -Nationwide

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British house prices rose more than expected in November, according to figures from mortgage lender Nationwide, suggesting the approach of next month’s national election was not weighing heavily on the market.

House prices rose by 0.8% compared with November 2018, the strongest increase since April, Nationwide said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise of 0.2%.

In November alone, house prices rose by 0.5%, compared with a median forecast in the poll of a 0.1% increase. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jason Neely)