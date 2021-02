LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British house prices in January fell for the first time since June as demand for properties began to ease off ahead of the scheduled March 31 end of a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

House prices fell by a monthly 0.3%, slowing the pace of their annual increase to 6.4% from 7.3% in December. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)