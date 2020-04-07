Financials
UK housing market on hold due to coronavirus crisis - Halifax

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing market is largely on pause due to the coronavirus crisis which will make it hard to calculate price changes ahead, but it is too early to gauge the long-term impact of the government’s shutdown, mortgage lender Halifax said.

Halifax said house prices in March were flat month-on-month after a 0.2% rise in February. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1% uptick.

In annual terms, house prices rose 3.0% in March, speeding up from growth of 2.8% in February but a smaller increase than the Reuters poll forecast of 3.3%. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

