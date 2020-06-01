Healthcare
June 1, 2020 / 10:12 AM / in an hour

UK inflation expectations for year ahead stay above average-Citi/YouGov

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The British public’s average expectations for inflation over the next 12 months remained higher than average at 3.1% last month but extended the largely stable pattern after jumping in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated, a survey showed.

The Citi/YouGov inflation survey, published on Monday, also showed inflation expectations for 5-10 years ahead increased to 3.0% in May from 2.9% in April.

The survey of 2,014 people was conducted by YouGov on May 22 and May 23. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below