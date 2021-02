LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British inflation rose a little more than expected in January as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.7 in annual terms after a 0.6% increase in December, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to the annual rate remaining at 0.6%. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)