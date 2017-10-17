FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-British inflation at 5-1/2-year high in September, rate hike on track
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 9:39 AM / in 5 days

UPDATE 1-British inflation at 5-1/2-year high in September, rate hike on track

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * UK inflation highest since April 2012
    * CPI rises 3.0 pct year-on-year, as expected
    * Data likely to boost expectations BoE will hike in Nov
    * New BoE deputy sees inflation under control

 (Adds reaction)
    By Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout
    LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British inflation rose to its
highest level in more than five years in September, official
data showed on Tuesday, adding to the likelihood that the Bank
of England will raise interest rates next month.    
    Consumer prices last month were 3.0 percent higher than a
year ago, the Office for National Statistics said, matching
economists' average expectation in a Reuters poll and marking
the fastest rise since April 2012.
    Rising inflation - driven largely by the pound's fall since
last year's vote to leave the European Union - has squeezed
household incomes, causing broader economic growth to slow.
    Wages have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of
living.
    Nonetheless, last month the BoE said it expected to raise
interest rates in the coming months if the economy and price
pressures continued to strengthen.
    "Today's release has all but rubber stamped a rate hike from
the central bank at their next meeting," said David Cheetham,
chief market analyst at retail forex broker XTB.
    Sterling dipped initially against the dollar after the data
but soon recovered, while stocks were mostly unchanged.       
    A majority of economists polled by Reuters think the BoE
will move at its next meeting in November - but most also said
it would be a mistake to act now.          
    New Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on
Tuesday that domestic price pressures remain below the kind of
levels that would pose a threat to the central bank's inflation
target. This implies the inflation is imported.            
    Last month the BoE said it expected inflation to exceed 3
percent in October, higher than it had forecast just a month
before, when it predicted it would take more than three years
for inflation to return to its 2 percent target.
    Although much of the effect of the pound's decline has
already been felt by consumers, some retailers are only now
starting to pass on price rises.
    On Monday, furniture retailer IKEA Group said it had
increased prices in Britain by 3 percent to compensate for the
slump in sterling.             
    The pound has fallen around 12 percent since the referendum
against a trade-weighted basket of major currencies such as the
U.S. dollar and the euro       . 
    Food and transport costs helped to push up inflation in
September, the ONS said.
    Core consumer price inflation - which strips out changes in
the typically volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol and
tobacco - was steady at 2.7 percent, as expected in the Reuters
poll.
    The ONS also released figures for house prices in August,
which showed an 5.0 percent annual rise across the United
Kingdom as a whole compared with a 4.5 percent increase in July.
Prices in London alone rose 2.6 percent. 

    
 (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
