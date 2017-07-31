FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
UPDATE 1-UK housing and consumer demand weaken as Bank of England meets
July 31, 2017

UPDATE 1-UK housing and consumer demand weaken as Bank of England meets

4 Min Read

    * Mortgage approvals undershoot expectations in June
    * Consumer credit growth slows to 13-month low of +10.0 pct
y/y
    * BoE expected to keep rates on hold at 0.25 pct this week
    * Lending to large firms remains robust

 (Adds more on consumer and business lending, analyst reaction)
    By David Milliken and Emma Rumney
    LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Bank of England lending data
showed softening consumer demand on Monday, after mortgage
approvals fell to a nine-month low in June and previous red-hot
growth in unsecured borrowing eased to its weakest in over a
year.
    Though business lending was more upbeat, the figures are
likely to boost the argument of those BoE policymakers meeting
this week who say there is no rush to raise interest rates,
despite above-target inflation and record employment.
    British lenders approved the fewest mortgages for house
purchase since last September, with the number dropping to
64,684 from May's 65,109 - slightly lower than economists'
average expectation of 65,000 in a Reuters poll.
    Three months ago, the BoE forecast that monthly mortgage
approvals would rebound to 71,000 a month.
    "Against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty,
house purchases have hit a plateau," said Alastair McKee,
managing director of mortgage brokers One 77 Mortgages.
    While Britain weathered the immediate aftermath of last
year's Brexit vote far better than most economists had forecast,
growth so far this year has been the weakest since 2012.
    Unsecured consumer borrowing resumed its slowing trend 
after an unexpected pick-up in May, something which should
reassure the BoE after one of its top regulators warned that
banks might be getting complacent over credit risks.
    "Banks have started responding to this changing environment
by reducing the availability of unsecured credit and are
expected to tighten further ... citing changing appetite for
risk and a worsening economic outlook," said Fabrice Montagne,
an economist at Barclays.
    Compared with a year ago, unsecured lending in June was up
10.0 percent - still a rapid expansion, but the slowest growth
since May 2016 and moving away from the 11-year high of 10.9
percent reached in November 2016.
    Most economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to vote to
keep rates on hold at their record low 0.25 percent on Thursday.
    But at least two policymakers are likely to vote to reverse
last year's emergency rate-cut post-Brexit.             
    While headline rates of economic growth are currently below
average, they expect stronger exports and business investment to
soon compensate for weakness in consumer demand caused by slow
wage growth and the higher inflation since the Brexit vote.
    Monday's data suggest that businesses' appetite for credit
has remained solid, as the boon to exporters from a weaker pound
outweighs longer-term uncertainty about Britain's ease of access
to European Union markets after it leaves in March 2019. 
    Gross lending to non-financial businesses rose by a record
amount, while net lending to large firms rose by 3.9 percent
compared with a year earlier, unchanged from May and one of the
biggest increases in the past five years.
    "It is impossible to tell, however, if the pickup ...
reflects plans to invest more or firms responding to speculation
that interest rates might rise soon by bringing forward planned
borrowing," said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

 (editing by John Stonestreet)

