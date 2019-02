LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British banks approved the most mortgages in January since September 2017 and consumer credit grew at its fastest pace in nearly a year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

UK Finance, a group representing lenders, said the number of mortgages issued for house purchase rose to 40,634 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, while consumer credit grew by an annual 4.6 percent, the most since February 2018.