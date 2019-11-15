IHS Markit to launch 'flash' UK PMI survey on Nov. 22

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Data provider IHS Markit said on Friday it will launch a preliminary “flash” version of its British purchasing managers indexes, which are a closely-watched gauge of economic activity.

The first flash UK PMI, sponsored by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, will be published on Nov. 22 alongside the existing flash readings for the euro zone, France and Germany.

It will cover the activity of Britain’s services and manufacturing sectors in November, IHS Markit said.

The final version of the surveys will continue to be published in the first few days of each month. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by David CLarke)