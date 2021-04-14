UK hourly productivity rises by 0.4% in 2020 - ONS

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British economic output per hour worked rose by 0.4% last year, official figures showed on Wednesday, despite a fall of nearly 10% in total output last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although there was substantial volatility during the year; this contrasts with a slow and steady decline in productivity during the 2008-09 economic downturn,” the ONS said.

Output per hour in the final quarter of 2020 was 0.7% lower than a year earlier, a smaller decline than a flash estimate of a 1.1% decline. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)