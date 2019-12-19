Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 19, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK retail sales show signs of stabilising in December - CBI

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British retail sales showed signs of stabilising in December after several months of decline, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

The CBI’s monthly gauge of retail sales rose to zero in December from -3 in November, its highest level in eight months but still signalling flat sales overall.

Earlier on Thursday, official data showed British shoppers kept a tight grip on their wallets last month as retail sales grew at their slowest annual pace since April 2018 amid uncertainty about Brexit and December’s election. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)

