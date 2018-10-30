FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK retail sales growth slows sharply in October - CBI

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British retail sales growth slowed more than expected this month as consumers retrenched after a summer shopping spree driven by warm weather and the soccer World Cup, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry’s monthly retail sales gauge fell to +5 in October from September’s +23, its weakest level since April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a much smaller decline to +20.

“Retail sales have begun to cool, as the boost from the summer heatwave and World Cup celebrations fades away,” CBI economist Alpesh Paleja said.

“The double whammy of the sluggish recovery in household incomes and digital disruption is making trading conditions tough, and prompting a deeper structural shift in business models.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.