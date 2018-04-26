FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK retail sales growth undershoots forecast in April - CBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British retailers reported slower-than-expected retail sales growth during the first part of this month, figures from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed on Thursday.

The CBI said its April sales volume balance rose to -2 from March’s five-month low of -8, below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of +5.

“Sales have continued to disappoint in April after falling in March. But expectations for next month are looking a little healthier,” CBI economist Anna Leach said. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.