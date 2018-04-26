UK retail sales growth undershoots forecast in April - CBI

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British retailers reported slower-than-expected retail sales growth during the first part of this month, figures from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed on Thursday.

The CBI said its April sales volume balance rose to -2 from March’s five-month low of -8, below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of +5.

“Sales have continued to disappoint in April after falling in March. But expectations for next month are looking a little healthier,” CBI economist Anna Leach said. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Gareth Jones)