UK retailers suffer worst September on record - BRC

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British retailers endured their worst September since records started in the mid-1990s, a retail survey showed on Monday, adding to signs that the consumer economy is starting to crack in the run-up to Brexit.

The British Retail Consortium said total retail sales values declined 1.3% in the year to September. Average growth over the last 12 months declined to 0.2%, the lowest rate on record, the BRC said.

The figures had been due at 2301 GMT but the BRC brought forward their publication. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)