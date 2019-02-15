Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK retail sales bounce as shoppers flock to January sales

Andy Bruce, David Milliken

3 Min Read

    * UK retail sales rise 1.0 pct m/m in January, above
forecasts
    * Data buck trend of slowing consumer spending ahead of
Brexit
    * Clothing sales surge, driven by steep discounting

 (Adds reaction)
    By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
    LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British retail sales rebounded
strongly in January as steep clothing discounts attracted wary
shoppers, bucking a slowdown in consumer spending ahead of
Brexit.
    Retail sales volumes jumped by a monthly 1.0 percent after
their biggest fall in December in a year-and-a-half, the Office
for National Statistics (ONS) said, far above the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.2 percent rise.
    Compared with a year ago, retail sales were 4.2 percent
higher in January, the biggest annual rise since December 2016
and again outstripping almost all forecasts in the poll.
    Sterling edged a little higher against the dollar on the
back of the figures.
    Philipp Gutzwiller, head of retail at Lloyds Bank Commercial
Banking, said Friday's data were "undoubtedly a positive"
although the big picture remained one of cautious spending.
    "There's a big difference between tempting shoppers with
bargains and persuading them to keep buying once January's
discounts and New Year's resolution purchases are over though,"
he added.  
    The ONS said clothing sales grew strongly thanks to the
biggest cuts in annual terms since August 2016. Food sales also
grew after a slight dip over the Christmas period.
    Britain's economy slowed sharply in the last few months of
2018 but Friday's data suggested that consumer spending remains
resilient, even if other parts of the economy like manufacturing
are struggling ahead of Britain's departure from the European
Union.
    Brexit is due on March 29 but there is no clarity yet on
whether Britain can leave with a transition deal, something that
has hammered business investment. 
    Looking at the three months to January compared with a year
ago, which smooths out some monthly volatility, retail sales
growth picked up to a six-month high of 3.5 percent from 2.9
percent in December.
    Clothing sales on this measure grew by the largest volume
since September 2017.
    Friday's data chimed with other signs that consumer spending
may have recovered partially from a slowdown late last year,
when households tightened their belts after splashing out during
a hot summer and the soccer World Cup.
    A recent survey from the British Retail Consortium showed
shops enjoyed the fastest sales growth in seven months -- a bit
of relief after their worst Christmas in a decade.
    There has also been some comfort for consumers in recent
data which has shown the fastest growth in underlying pay since
2008 and inflation falling to a two-year low of 1.8 percent.
    The measure of inflation used in the retail sales data
showed a 0.4 percent annual increase in January, the smallest
rise since November 2016.

 (Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below