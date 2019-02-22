Cyclical Consumer Goods
UPDATE 1-UK retailers curb investment plans ahead of Brexit - CBI

    * UK CBI retail sales balance holds at zero in February
    * Quarterly business climate strongest since Nov 2016
    * But jobs cut, investment intentions weakest since 2012
    * CBI warns of "business despair" due to no-deal Brexit risk

    LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British retailers plan the least
investment in seven years ahead of the country's departure from
the European Union, and job cuts in the sector have gathered
pace, a major survey showed on Friday.
    Although retailers were the most upbeat about the general
business situation in over two years, Brexit and longer-term
structural changes were casting a shadow, according to the
quarterly survey from the Confederation of British Industry.
    The investment intentions balance plunged to -33 in February
from -3 in November, the lowest since February 2012, when
Britain's economy was still trying to shake off the
after-effects of the global financial crisis.
    The survey's employment balance was its weakest since August
2017 at -30.
    Numerous surveys have shown businesses are holding off on
investment while Britain remains at risk of leaving the European
Union on March 29 without an interim trade deal.
    Official data for the three months to December published
earlier this month showed the biggest fall in overall business
investment since 2010.
    "Until politicians can agree a deal that commands a majority
in parliament, is acceptable to the EU and protects our economy,
business despair will deepen. A deal must be negotiated, and
no-deal averted," CBI economist Anna Leach said.
    Retailers face the additional challenge of fierce online
competition, leading to companies such as Marks & Spencer
        and Debenhams         shutting stores and others such as
Toys R Us UK and electronics retailer Maplin going out of
business.
    The CBI said February's monthly sales growth balance held at
January's reading of zero - above a two-year low recorded in
December but below its average for most of 2018.
    But retailers were more upbeat about the prospects for
March, with the strongest outlook since 2015 - though in January
they had been similarly upbeat about this month.
    Since then, official data has shown strong retail sales
growth in January, helped by bigger than normal discounts on
clothing.             
    Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the CBI data
was often more downbeat than the official numbers.
    "The continued weakness of the reported sales balance in
February should be taken with a pinch of salt," he said,
pointing to improving consumer finances despite a more general
economic slowdown ahead of Brexit.
    Stronger growth in wages, continued job creation and low
inflation was boosting spending power, he said.

