May 24, 2019 / 9:18 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

UPDATE 2-UK shoppers pause in April after surge in spending

    * Monthly sales volume flat after rising for 3 months
    * M/m and y/y sales volumes beat Reuters poll forecasts
    * Clothing sales help boost overall sales
    * Record online spending growth in 3 months to April 

 (Adds CBI data for April, economists)
    By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg
    LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British shoppers paused in April
after three months of strong buying, according to official data
that showed continued underlying strength in consumer spending
even as the Brexit political crisis unfolded.
    Monthly retail sales volumes were flat last month, the
Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a median
forecast for a 0.3% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.
    During the three months to April, sales rose 1.8%, the
fastest growth by this measure since August last year.
    Consumer spending has been a bright spot for the economy
amid the Brexit crisis, contrasting with cuts to business
investment throughout 2018 and slower global economic growth.
    Britain was originally due to leave the European Union on
March 29 but the deadline has been pushed back to Oct. 31 as
Prime Minister Theresa May failed to break an impasse in
parliament on the terms of Brexit.
    May said on Friday she would resign as leader of the ruling
Conservative Party on June 7, paving the way for a new prime
minister to try to take Britain out of the EU.             
    Consumers are gloomy about the outlook for the economy,
according to surveys.
    But strong job creation and rising pay growth have boosted
their spending power, even if wages remain lower than before the
financial crisis once adjusted for inflation.
    Ruth Gregory, an economist with consultancy Capital
Economics, said it was only the second time in the past 10 years
that sales rose or remained flat for four consecutive months.
    But she said the numbers would have been worse without a
strong rise in clothing sales which were helped by the warm
weather over Easter and price cutting.
    A separate measure of retail sales suggested consumers
turned more cautious in May. The Confederation of British
Industry's sales balance, adjusted for the time of year, was the
weakest since March 2009.             
    Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics,
warned against reading too much into the CBI's figures which
were based on a small number of retailers.  
    "A dip in retail sales in May certainty is plausible, as the
boost from warmer-than-usual weather to clothing sales unwinds,
but we strongly doubt that the sky has fallen in," he said.
    
    ONLINE SURGE   
    The contrast between strong growth in online sales in the
ONS data -- which hit a record high in the three months to April
-- and the problems of high street retailers underscored the
fundamental shifts taking place in the industry, Duncan Brewer,
retail partner at consultants Oliver Wyman, said.
    "Retail used to be simple: consumers went to stores, browsed
products, then bought what they wanted," he said. 
    "Now, attracting consumer spending has become all the more
competitive with the rise of new businesses, both big and small,
which are successfully reaching new consumers online."
    Bricks-and-mortar stores hoping to survive would have to
offer the kind of service that customers cannot get online,
Brewer said.
    Retailers themselves have reported mixed fortunes this
month. 
    Morrisons        , Britain's No. 4 grocer, missed quarterly
growth forecasts, blaming political and economic uncertainty and
No. 3 player Asda         warned of an "increasingly challenging
backdrop". But discounter B&M          had its best ever Easter
trading season.                                     

 (Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine
Evans)
