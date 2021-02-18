Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK opposition calls for 'recovery bond' issuance to fund post-COVID rebound

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday proposed the launch of a ‘recovery bond’ to finance post-pandemic spending that supports communities, jobs and businesses.

“If I were Prime Minister, I would introduce a new British Recovery Bond. This could raise billions to invest in local communities, jobs and businesses,” Starmer said in a speech.

“It could help build the infrastructure of the future – investing in science, skills, technology and British manufacturing. It would also provide security for savers.” (Reporting by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout)

