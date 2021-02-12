UK economy has suffered 'serious shock' from pandemic - Sunak

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy suffered a serious shock from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government will do everything it can to protect jobs and businesses, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday after data showed a 9.9% fall in GDP in 2020.

“Today’s figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world,” he said.

“While there are some positive signs of the economy’s resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses.

“That’s why my focus remains fixed on doing everything we can to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)