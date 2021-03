LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s government borrowed 19.1 billion pounds last month, less than the 21.0 billion pounds ($29.2 billion) forecast in a Reuters poll, taking borrowing in the first 11 months of the financial year to almost 279 billion pounds, official data showed on Friday. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)