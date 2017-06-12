FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK can't expect Britons to replace EU workers after Brexit- CBI
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

UK can't expect Britons to replace EU workers after Brexit- CBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's government must heed the concerns of businesses who are worried that they will not be able to find the staff that they need once the country leaves the European Union, the head of the leading employers' group the CBI said on Monday.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said the government could not expect British workers to replace EU nationals at a time when employment in Britain is already at record high levels.

Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week has led to speculation about whether she might soften her approach to Brexit which until now has included Britain dropping the EU's freedom of movement principle which allows workers to move around the bloc freely.

Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.