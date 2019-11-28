Conservatives complain to UK regulator over Channel 4 climate debate

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Conservative Party made a formal complaint to regulators on Thursday after broadcaster Channel 4 said it would not accept any Conservative other than Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a guest in a prime-time debate on the environment.

The commercially funded public broadcaster declined to allow former environment minister Michael Gove to appear instead of Johnson alongside leaders from Britain’s other main parties, and said it would put a block of melting ice in Johnson’s place.

“This effectively seeks to deprive the Conservative Party of any representation and attendance,” the party wrote in a letter of complaint to broadcast regulator Ofcom.