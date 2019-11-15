UK Liberal Democrats say they could back minority government on 'issue-by-issue' basis

LEEDS, England, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats could support a minority Labour or Conservative Party government on an issue-by-issue basis if a Dec. 12 election does not produce a clear winner, the party’s finance spokesman Ed Davey said on Friday.

“If either of them form a minority government, as is possible, we will vote issue by issue... that will force any government to come to the centre to be more moderate,” Davey told an audience in Leeds, northern England.

Davey said the party would not vote to make Conservative leader Boris Johnson nor Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn prime minister. However Davey’s comments suggested the party might be prepared to work with a minority government on selected issues. (Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg)