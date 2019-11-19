UK PM Johnson promises Brexit by Jan. 31, trade deal by end of 2020

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31 and that he would secure a new trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.

“We certainly will come out on January the 31st, because we have a deal ... that is oven ready,” Johnson said during a live television debate with his rival to be prime minister, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, who is proposing a second referendum on Brexit, said he would honour whatever the result of that vote was. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)