2 months ago
Northern Irish unionists to open talks with UK's May about support
June 9, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 months ago

Northern Irish unionists to open talks with UK's May about support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, June 9 (Reuters) - A party representing Northern Irish unionists said on Friday it will go into talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May about supporting her Conservative Party which fell short of securing a parliamentary majority in a national election on Thursday.

"The prime minister has spoken with me this morning and we will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge," Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told reporters.

The DUP - which defends Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom and takes a conservative approach to social issues - increased its number of seats to 10 in Thursday's election.

Foster did not take any questions from reporters at the brief news conference. (Writing by William Schomberg; Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by Kate Holton)

