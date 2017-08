BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Friday said he was unsure if Britain's negotiations about leaving the bloc could begin on time after Thursday's U.K. parliamentary election failed to elect a clear winner.

Oettinger told Germany's Deutschlandfunk broadcaster a weak negotiating partner in Britain could result in a poor outcome. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)