Sweden PM: Brexit will happen now, little time for trade deal

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday that Britain’s election results, according to exit polls, meant Brexit would now materialise and that time was short to seal a new relationship deal between the EU and Britain.

“It is a very clear result - it will not change by tomorrow morning,” Lofven told reporters on leaving an EU summit in sBrussels that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped.

“(It) means that we will move forward with our separation... we now have 11 months to hash out a deal. It’s a very short time.” (Reporting by Jonas Ekblom, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Himani Sarkar)