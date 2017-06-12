FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Senior UK Conservative says wants substantial legislative programme
June 12, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

Senior UK Conservative says wants substantial legislative programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Conservatives hope to produce a substantial legislative programme once they have hammered out a deal to gain support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after an inconclusive election, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election, plunging Britain into a political crisis and raising the prospect of her administration having to ditch many policy pledges.

"We want to produce a substantial Queen's Speech," Cabinet Office minister Damian Green told Sky News on Monday. "There's a huge amount of work to get on with, not just the Brexit negotiations that start next week but many other challenges that face us," he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

