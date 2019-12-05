Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2019 / 9:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week’s British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader.

“I won’t meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won’t be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.

Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

