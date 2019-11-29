Johnson pitches 'buy British' and new state aid rules after Brexit

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to use Brexit to introduce new state aid rules, change state purchasing policies and reform farming so that pubic bodies aim to “buy British” goods.

“We will back British farmers by making sure we leave the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) and will promote a ‘buy British’ rule for public bodies,” Johnson will say, according to a press release.

His government, he said, would introduce a new state aid regime to make it easier to protect jobs and industry. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kate Holton; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)