UK Labour Party undergoing second cyber attack - source

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hackers attacked Britain’s opposition Labour Party for a second time in two days on Tuesday and attempted to force its web services offline, according to a person with knowledge of the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

The attack began at around 1320 GMT and peaked about an hour later, the source said, just hours after the Labour Party announced it had repelled a similar attack on Monday evening.

A Labour Party spokesman had no immediate comment.

The source said both attacks were “very unsophisticated” distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks which try to take down target websites by flooding them with malicious traffic. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Stephen Addison)