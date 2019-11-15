Market News
Labour plans tax on global firms' profits based on UK presence

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A British government led by the Labour Party would tax multinational companies’ global profits based on their presence in Britain, the party’s finance spokesman said on Friday.

“So if a multinational has 10% of its sales, workforce, and operations in the UK, they’re asked to pay tax on 10% of their global profits,” John McDonnell said in a speech on Friday ahead of the Dec. 12 national election. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Andy Bruce, Editing by Alistair Smout)

